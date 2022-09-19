Abhishek Bachchan on what he has learned from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: She’s given me confidence I never had

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is unquestionably one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The former Miss World started her journey in showbiz in the ‘90s and within a few years, she successfully cemented her place as a top actress of her time. Aishwarya showcased her acting potential in several films. However, apart from the professional front, Aishwarya’s fans are also interested to know about her personal life, especially about her life with the Bachchans. Speaking of which, in an old interview, her hubby and actor Abhishek Bachchan once talked about the things he has learned from Aishwarya. Read on to find out. Abhishek Bachchan on what he has learned from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In an old interview with Vogue India magazine, Abhishek Bachchan was asked about the things he has learned from Aishwarya. Replying to this, Junior Bachchan revealed that Aish has given him the confidence he never had before getting married. He said, “She's given me a confidence I never had before. I think most men will agree with this. I'm the baby of the family, my sister got married years ago and she is fiercely protective of me. I wasn't really held responsible for anything. But after getting married—and this just happened automatically—I realised I wanted to be responsible for this person, I wanted to protect her and care for her.” Adding further, Abhishek said that Aishwarya has also taught him how to keep things normal and real. “Look, it's easy to get swept away in all this love and adulation we are blessed with. And yes, credit goes to our parents, but also to her. It'll never go to my head—I mean, look who I live with, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan—but also because she's never let it go to hers,” Abhishek explained.