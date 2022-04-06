Abhishek Bachchan opens up about his bond with Amitabh & grandparents: Got to enjoy their wisdom & love

Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for his next release Dasvi and the actor is all pumped about bringing a brand new character to the big screen. Fans across the nation are super excited to see what Abhishek will bring to the table with Dasvi where he will be seen alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. Abhishek shares a very special bond with his family. On Monday, in an interview, he opened up about all the things that he has learnt from his father and grandparents and how much he looks up to them.

In the interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Abhishek was asked about his grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan, he gave an answer with utmost respect. Abhishek’s grandfather was a PhD in English Literature and a professor at Allahabad University. He was known for his exemplary work in Hindi poetry. Abhishek said, ‘Who generation kisi our mitti se bane thhe’. He said that poets across the world are highly enlightened and he felt that he was blessed to have been around such people and learn from them. He later went on to say, “I was very, very lucky to have all four of my grand parents and I got to enjoy them and their wisdom and their love for a very, very long time.”

Abhishek added that he has inherited the flair and passion of writing from both sides of his lineage - his nana was an eminent journalist and while his dadi was a homemaker, she was very actively engaged with Delhi’s theatre circuit. He also said that he believed his father’s love for acting was something he inherited from his grandmother. He added that he was grateful to spend a lot of time with his grandparents for a long time and learn from them.

