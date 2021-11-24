Abhishek Bachchan opens up on massive weight gain for Bob Biswas, reveals how Aishwarya & Aaradhya reacted

Abhishek Bachchan recently demanded our attention when he dropped the trailer of Bob Biswas. The film which is based on the character of Bob Biswas, first seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani, will be essayed by Abhishek in the thriller flick. In a recent interaction with India Today, Abhishek got candid about the massive physical transformation that he underwent for the part.

When asked what about Bob stayed with him, the actor funnily revealed that it was the weight. For the unversed, Abhishek became heavier with a total weight of around 105 kg. But why did he instead not choose prosthetics? "Yes, that is something that Sujoy (Ghosh) and Diya (Annapurna Ghosh) wanted to explore first. I was dead against it. We did try it on to just you know, I like to give everybody a fair opportunity. I said I will try it. I wasn’t happy with it because of the lack of movement. When you put a prosthetic stomach, it is very inanimate. And you look fake somewhere. I believe today your audience wants to see an actor being completely authentic with the material that they have," Abhishek said.

Elaborating further, the actor said, "I did it in Guru 14-15 years ago, I did it for Bob, I put on a bit of weight for Big Bull because the role required it. But for Bob I had to push it to another level. I became between 100-105 kilos during the shoot. And if you see Bob’s face, the face changes when it is round and his cheeks fill up. When you do prosthetics on the cheeks it looks like a prosthetic. So, the stomach moves in a different way. When you have that weight and you are physically carrying that weight your entire performance changes because your body language changes your weight, your movement, your walk, your run, everything changes you know."

Abhishek added that because of gaining weight naturally he was relived that at least 50 per cent of his performance was taken care of. Was the reaction by wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya to his weight gain at home surprising?

The actor revealed, "They are okay with it. They understand that it is part of the profession and they know it is second nature to all of us at home as actors. So, everybody is very used to this process."

Bob Biswas also stars Chitrangdha Singh in a pivotal role.

ALSO READ: Bob Biswas Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is a killer on quest to remember his past, wife Chitrangda Singh & kids