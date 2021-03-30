Abhishek Bachchan OPENS UP on playing Harshad Mehta in The Big Bull: Team made no attempt to whitewash him

The Big Bull is said to be based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta and features Abhishek Bachchan and Nikita Dutta in the lead.

Abhishek Bachchan has been making a lot of buzz these days courtesy his upcoming movie The Big Bull. The movie, which has been helmed by Kookie Gulati, is said to be based on the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta with Junior Bachchan essaying his role as Hemant Shah. So far, the trailer of The Big Bull has won a lot of appreciation making the movie one of the most anticipated releases of the year. While a lot has been said about Abhishek and his character in the movie, the Guru actor has mentioned that they are not trying to glorifying and or whitewash Harshad.

Speaking about his role to Mid Day, Abhishek said that his character is a flawed man. “Hemant Shah, my character is a flawed one. I don’t know if I agree entirely with the fact that the moral responsibility of the subject is on the writers. They are storytellers and they shouldn’t bother with morality. When we - producers, actors and the director steps in, that’s when the moral responsibility steps in. Do you deify this man or do you humanise? I was clear in my initial discussions that if he is aspirational, he has to be shown as a flawed man. If everything about him was to be heroic, he’d be unidimensional. He has human frailties and I like the fact that he slips. He is so taken in by the world he has helped create. We have come of age as an audience. We want our heroes to be real and flawed. Hemant is from a chawl and then owns an apartment with a swimming pool in the balcony. It’s easy to take a stand on this guy but what makes him interesting for me is that we show him for who he is. Moral responsibility comes in when you are making a film for a larger audience and the team has made no attempt to whitewash him,” he added.

Meanwhile, The Big Bull is also being compared to Pratik Gandhi’s Sam 1992. To this, Abhishek said, “All my life, I have been compared to the best in the business. It doesn’t frazzle me, Comparisons are fine and as long as we are compared to good stuff, it’s fine. The Big Bull is a movie that has scale that’s undergone a different process. Comparisons are inevitable and I am proud of what we’ve made. We have done the best and the audience has it in their hands to decide its fate”. Co-produced by , The Big Bull will be releasing on OTT platform on April 8.

Also Read: Scam 1992 by The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan, Pratik Gandhi and the difference in their identical world

Credits :Mid Day

Share your comment ×