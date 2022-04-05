Abhishek Bachchan opens up on R Parthiban’s Tamil thriller adaptation: It's my passion project

Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for his next release Dasvi and the actor is all pumped about bringing a brand new character to the big screen. He recently revealed what his daughter Aaradhya thought about the film's trailer. In a latest chat with Mid-Day, Abhishek also spoked about one of his talked about future projects - the Hindi adaptation of R Parthiban’s Tamil thriller Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

For the unversed, Abhishek will be headlining the experimental film all by himself - just like the Tamil version which saw director R. Parthiban as the solo actor. The Hindi adaptation, starring Abhishek, has been tentatively-titled SSS7. Abhishek has been kicked about the project and even came on board as a producer. The actor also calls the film his 'passion project'.

Opening up on the thriller, Abhishek said, "When Parthi spoke to me about the film, I took it up because it was a challenging (part). It’s my passion project. We shot it in one go. I am the only actor in the film. Although there are other characters, you never see them. It is a great challenge for any actor to find such a subject."

As per reports, Abhishek has already shot for the film last year and it will likely release this year. However there has been no timeline confirmation. For now, the actor is focusing all his energies on Dasvi which will see him share screen space with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

