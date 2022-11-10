Abhishek Bachchan opens up on his show Breathe: Into the Shadows S2 criticism; Calls it ‘Unfair’

Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, and Nithya Menen starrer Breathe: Into the Shadows S2 is currently being aired on the OTT platform. The first season of the show was very much appreciated by the fans. Well, the show is a crime thriller in which Abhishek is playing the role of Dr. Avinash Sabharwal who is suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder. But some sections seemed did not like the second season and criticised it. Opening on the same in an interview with The Indian Express, the lead actor said that he finds it unfair and is also puzzled at the same time.

It’s unfair:

Elaborating on this more, Abhishek said that Breathe: Into the Shadows S2 is not a show about mental health or about multiple personality disorder. “This is just the part of the story and the character. It wasn’t a show to sensitize people about this and it never was the prime focus. It is extremely unfair. If we have to nitpick, I can find a problem with anything. You have to understand what the intention of the show is,” the actor was quoted saying.