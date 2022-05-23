Abhishek Bachchan pens an emotional note as ‘bonafide legend’ & suit stylist Akbar Shahpurwala passes away

Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media space and expressed his grief on the demise of noted suit stylist of the film world, Akbar Shahpurwala. Just a day after returning from Cannes 2022 with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya, Abhishek took to Instagram and shared a picture of a bag with the late Akbar Shahpurwala’s name embroidered on it. Along with it he also wrote a heartfelt note, as he remembered the stylist fondly, whom he addressed as Akki uncle.

Abhishek Bachchan’s note read, “Returned home to very sad news. Akbar Shahpurwala a bonafide legend of the film world passed away. I knew him as Akki uncle. He made my father’s costumes and most of his suits from as far back as I can remember and many of my films too. He personally cut and stitched my first ever suit as a baby ( I still have it) to the tux I wore to Refugee’s premiere. If your costumes and suits were made by Kachins and then Gabana then you had arrived as a star. That was his influence and standing. If he personally cut your suit, then he truly loved you.”

Junior Bachchan further remembered Akbar Shahpurwala telling him that cutting a suit is an emotion and that each stitch in his suit was made with love. “To me he was the best suit maker in the world! I will wear one of your enumerable suits that you made for me tonight, Akki uncle, and feel blessed! Rest in peace. (folded hands emoji),” Abhishek concluded.

After he shared the post, any celebrities remembered him in the comments section. Booby Deol left a broken heart emoji along with a folded hands emoticon. Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan wrote, “(folded hands emoji) many memories. May he rest in peace.” Karan Johar’s comment read, “I remember him so fondly (red heart emoji)”.

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s post:

