Abhishek Bachchan pens a lovely note to wish wife Aishwarya Rai on birthday: You complete us

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has left an incredible mark on fans across the globe due to her remarkable screen presence. Today, as Aishwarya turned 48, her fans, friends from the industry and loved ones too have been sending her wishes. From Anushka Sharma to Madhuri Dixit, many stars have taken to their social media handles and penned beautiful wishes for the actress. However, the much-awaited wish by none other than Aishwarya’s husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan came in a few minutes ago. Sharing a solo of Aishwarya, the Manmarziyaan actor showered love on her birthday and said that she completes them.

Abhishek wrote, “Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you…,” with a red heart emoticon. As soon as the star posted the lovely picture on his gram, scores of fans and friends bombarded the comment section with birthday wishes for Aishwarya. One of the social media users wrote, “Happy Birthday, ma’am”, while another said, “Lovely picture”. Among all, famous photographer Dabboo Ratnani and actress Bipasha Basu also dropped heart emoticons on the post.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in The Big Bull wherein he managed to win millions of hearts with his performance. He will soon be seen in Red Chillies Entertainment production Bob Biswas which happens to be a spin off of the 2012 thriller Kahaani starring Vidya Balan in the lead. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen playing the titular role in Bob Biswas along with Chitrangada Singh in the lead. Whereas, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Fanney Khan on the big screen. Now, Aishwarya will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan. The film will feature her in a negative role and the shoot has been going on.