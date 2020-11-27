Abhishek Bachchan pens sweet note in memory of his grandfather Harivansh Rai's 113th birth anniversary

Just like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, too, shared a picture of Harivansh Rai and wrote about how he misses him. Read on to know more.

Following in the footsteps of dad Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan also took to social media on Friday to pay tribute and remember his grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Earlier in the day, Big B had shared a portrait of his father and tweeted a special message in his memory. Abhishek, too, shared a picture of Harivansh Rai and wrote about how he misses him.

Abhishek tweeted, "Happy Birthday Dadaji. It would have been my grandfathers’ 113th birthday today. I work and pray, that I am able to honour and live up to your legacy. Miss you dearly." In his memory, Amitabh also shared several quotes by Harivansh Rai who was a poet.

Big B tweeted, "Lots of respect to my father Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his 113th birth anniversary (sic)." Take a look at Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan's posts below:

T 3735 - "मैं महान काव्य लिखना चाहता हूँ, महाकाव्य नहीं !" पर उन्होंने महान काव्य ही नहीं लिखा आत्मकथा के रूप में "महाकाव्य" भी रचा है। गद्यात्मक महाकाव्य .... महाकाव्य में पर -चरित होता है, इसमें स्वचरित है।

भारत के सर्वाधिक लोकप्रिय कवियों में बच्चन जी का स्थान सुरक्षित pic.twitter.com/BiBvvH4hxd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 27, 2020

Recently, Big B had also shared a picture of his father’s statue built in Poland. Taking to Twitter, Big B said the statue of Harivansh Rai Bachchan sitting on a chair with books in his hands was a matter of pride. There was also a diya lit under the statue along with some flowers. He wrote, "T 3721 - .. they honour Babuji by placing a 'diya' for Deepavali at his statue in Wroclaw , Poland .. an honour a pride."

T 3721 - .. they honour Babuji by placing a 'diya' for Deepavali

at his statue in Wroclaw , Poland .. an honour a pride .. pic.twitter.com/3Wb4So6IyZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Amitabh and Abhishek both have been working non-stop. While the veteran actor is shooting for various brand and films, he will soon kick-start 's Mayday. As for Abhishek, the actor is currently in Kolkata shooting for Bob Biswas.

