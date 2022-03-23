Abhishek Bachchan pins high hopes for Dasvi ahead of trailer launch: Ab time aa gya hai frontfoot pe khelne ka

Abhishek Bachchan, who never shies away from experimenting with his roles, took the social media by a storm of late when he had shared his first look from Dasvi. The movie will feature him in the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who is in jail and has decided to appear for class 10th board exams during his tenure in the prison. While the social comedy has been grabbing a lot of attention, the makers are set to unveil the trailer of the movie today.

However, ahead of the trailer launch, Abhishek once again made the headlines as he penned a heartfelt note pinning high hopes for Dasvi. The note read as, “I’m so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It’s a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too. I’ve always been very reticent to speak about my films, border-line apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I’ve made. I want to change that! I want to be unapologetic about this film. We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we’ve made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I’ve always been told “let the work speak for itself”. I’m sure Dasvi will. But, I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film! Bahut ho gaya! Ab time aa gaya hai frontfoot pe khelne ka!”

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s post:

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, Dasvi will also feature Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the lead and will be releasing on April 7 next year.

