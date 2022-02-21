Abhishek Bachchan to play the role of a cricket coach for R Balki’s next; Report

Bollywood filmmakers have been witnessing a high inclination towards sports drama over the years and among all the sports, cricket seems to be getting a lot of attention of the directors. To note, cricket is nothing less than a religion in India and the filmmakers have been to encash the emotion. While several cricket dramas will be hitting the silver screen in the coming months, (Jersey, Shabaash Mithu, Chakda Xpress, etc), it is reported that R Balki is also working on a movie based on cricket.

According to media reports, the movie features Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi in the lead. And now the recent update has delved into details about Abhishek Bachchan’s role in the cricket drama. As per a report published in the Times of India, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen playing the role of a cricket coach to Saiyami Kher. Although official confirmation is yet to be made in this regard, if the reports turned out to be true, it will be the first time that the Bob Biswas actor will be seen playing such a role on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is also working on the next season of the much talked about Breathe: Into The Shadows. Also starring Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh in the lead, the team had begun shooting for the new season in October 2021 and had got the fans excited. Sharing a pic with his team on social media, Abhishek wrote, “The face-off continues as we gear up for a new season of #BreatheIntoTheShadows #BreatheOnPrime”.