Abhishek Bachchan pulls Farah Khan's leg for uploading workout video on social media and it's unmissable
On Tuesday, when Farah posted a couple of fresh tweets, it was Abhishek's turn to tease her about her earlier comments related to celebrity workouts, though this time Farah did not raise the subject.
Farah tweeted: "Pandemic teachings: cupboard full of clothes ,when all i need r 2 outfits.. Nighttime nighty & Daytime nighty."
"Pandemic Teachings 2:-learning who my real friends are.. my new Bff's-BabuRam vegetable wala.. Swapnil from hiral Grocery Stores .. Noble Chemist ka Pawan.. n pesca Fish ki Nalini.. thank you."
To this, Abhishek wrote: "Thank you! Ab workout video upload Karo!"
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 14, 2020
For those who came in late, a few weeks back on March 26, Farah had expressed disappointment towards several "privileged" stars in a video, for considering "staying into shape" as important concern when the world is going through serious health crises. Several among the Twitterarti, including actor Arjun Kapoor, had teased her back then over what Farah said, notably: "Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos band kar dijiye and if you can''t stop then please don't feel bad if I unfollow you."
