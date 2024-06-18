Abhishek Bachchan purchases six apartments in Mumbai’s Borivali area worth Rs 15.42 crore: REPORT

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most celebrated and popular actors in Bollywood. He is also the son of megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. His performance in movies like Guru, Manmarziyaan, Dasvi and more solidifies his prowess in acting. Despite keeping an extremely private life, the latest reports have surfaced suggesting that the actor has purchased six apartments in the Borivali area of Mumbai.

Abhishek Bachchan buys 6 apartments in Mumbai's Borivali area

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Abhishek Bachchan has purchased six apartments in the Oberoi Sky City project by Oberoi Realty in the Borivali area of Mumbai. As per the property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com, these apartments are priced at a whopping Rs. 15.42 crore.

The report further suggests that according to the documents, the actor has purchased a total of 4,894 sq ft of RERA carpet at a price of ₹31,498 per sq ft. The six apartments are on the 57th floor of the high-rise building located along the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Borivali East. The documents further mention that the six apartments were registered on May 28, 2024, and that they come with a 10 car parking.

Details about the apartments purchased by Abhishek Bachchan

As per the report, the documents revealed that two out of the six apartments measure 252 sq ft, two are spread across an area of around 1,100 sq ft (carpet) while the remaining two measure 1094 sq ft.

It is worth mentioning that Abhishek has invested in Oberoi Realty apartments earlier as well. Back in 2021, he sold an apartment in Mumbai for ₹45.75 crore in the project Oberoi 360 West by Oberoi Realty in Worli. The apartment was purchased by him in 2014 for over ₹41 crore.

Abhishek Bachchan's work front

On the professional front, Junior Bachchan has an untitled film with Shoojit Sircar. The film will also feature Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani in important roles. Backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, the film is poised to hit theaters later this year on November 15, 2024.

In addition to this, he also has Housefull 5 directed by Tarun Mansukhani in the pipeline which also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and more. The film will be released next year in 2025.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from Hindustan Times and Zapkey.com. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

