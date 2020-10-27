Abhishek Bachchan quashes reports of dad Amitabh Bachchan getting hospitalized; Says 'Must be his duplicate'

Amitabh Bachchan recovered from COVID-19 a few months back. Meanwhile, recently there were reports about Big B getting hospitalized again.

In the past few days, there were reports about Amitabh Bachchan getting hospitalized since Saturday after having suffered an injury. Now, Big B’s son Abhishek Bachchan has rubbished all the reports while confirming that the megastar is fit and fine. He also adds that it must be Senior Bachchan’s duplicate who is at the hospital. The Big Bull actor further questions how such reports have surfaced while saying that his father is sitting right in front of him.

Not only Abhishek but Amitabh Bachchan himself has confirmed that he is completely fine. These recent reports had further left the fans worried about the well-being of Big B. Talking about the Brahmastra actor, he was hospitalized a few months back after having contracted COVID-19. Junior Bachchan was also admitted to the hospital alongside him. Fans were further worried when reports came that and Aaradhya were also hospitalized. Fortunately, the mother-daughter duo recovered soon and came back home.

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also recovered sometime later and returned home. Post that, Big B also resumed shoot for his much-loved reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 that is receiving a positive response from the audience. He has a couple of interesting projects lined up one of which is Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also features and in the lead roles. Apart from that, Big B will collaborate with Emraan Hashmi in the movie Chehre. He will also feature in the much-anticipated sports drama titled Jhund.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

