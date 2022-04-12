Abhishek Bachchan REACTS to a fan saying he's now more famous than his father Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Dasvi, which also featured Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in the lead. He has been receiving great reviews from the audience. In the film, he essayed the role of a convicted politician named Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who appears for the Class 10th board in jail. Now, a fan recently compared Abhishek's popularity to his father-actor Amitabh Bachchan and the Bunty Aur Babli actor's response is too good to miss!

The fan's tweet reads, "After this movie, looking at @SrBachchan people will say, ‘See that man, he is @juniorbachchan’s father.' What a movie! #Dasvi (clapping emojis) What a class acting! #Abhishek #YamiGautam #NimratKaur #maddock #netflix #AbhishekBachchan #AmitabhBachchan." To which, the actor reacted and said, "Thank you for the compliment but.... Never! Baap, baap hota hai. Aur Rishte mein wo hamare... You know the rest." Abhishek referred to Amitabh's famous dialogue from the 1988 film Shahenshah.

Check it out:

Amitabh has always been Abhishek's biggest cheerleader and is at the forefront when it comes to supporting his son on the work front. Recently, Big B retweeted a fan’s tweet who was complimenting his son's performance in Dasvi. Along with the tweet, Amitabh wrote, “this shot when he reads the results of the dasvi .. is just just sooo moving and immaculately performed .. so proud of you Bhaiyu .. @juniorbachchan."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be seen next in SSS-7. He has also kick-started shooting for the second season of his web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows. Amitabh, on the other hand, is currently awaiting the release of Runway 34. He also has Brahmastra, Thank You, and Uunchai.

