Abhishek Bachchan reacts to his viral Oprah moment on living with parents: Hum Desi Log Hai Yaar.

Abhishek Bachchan is going all out with the promotions of his upcoming film Dasvi. The actor along with his co-stars is promoting the film not just in Mumbai, but Delhi as well. During a recent interview, Abhishek and Nimrat were discussing the film with NDTV Good Times when the actress commended Abhishek for his quick wit and smart humour.

While putting across her point of view, Nimrat revealed she is often stumped by Abhishek's "quick wittedness". She further went on to mention Abhishek's viral moment from the show which took place many years ago. For the unversed, Abhishek had appeared on the show with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Oprah had asked the couple about living in a joint family after getting married.

Nimrat recalled the viral video for AB's hilarious yet smart reply. Reacting to the same, Abhishek said, "Yes, I remember. I think she had asked me..it was a big deal for her. And later on Aishwarya told me that the last time she had gone on Oprah, she was also asked the same thing."

Abhishek further revealed, "Oprah said something, "I believe you'll still live with your parents? what's that like?." Toh mujhe woh samajh mai nahi aaya. Maine unse pucha ki, "Do you live with your parents? She said no. I asked, What's that like?". Hum log desi log hai yaar. Hamari pratha hai ye. This is our normal. But then I realised, culturally, in America at 18 years of age they remove (the child outside the house). That whole joint family thing is nice. I like that."

The old video from the chat show is widely shared even today with Desi people praising Abhishek for his witty reply.

