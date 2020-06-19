Abhishek Bachchan recalls Aishwarya Rai co starrer Guru being 'most creatively satisfying' film of his career

Calling 2007 as a landmark year for him, Abhishek Bachchan took us back in time and shared anecdotes from his films Guru, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Shootout At Lokhandwala.

Abhishek Bachchan took us back in time on Friday as he reflected on his films from 2007-- a 'landmark' year for him. The actor opened up how his film 'Guru' opposite was one of the most creatively satisfying films of his career. Not just that, Abhishek also reminded us of Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Shootout At Lokhandwala and shared anecdotes. As part of his #RoadTo20 posts, Abhishek revealed that AR Rahman's song Tere Bina from Guru remains his favourite to his day.

Abhishek wrote, "Year-2007 #Guru #JhoomBarabarJhoom A landmark year for me both personally and professionally! Guru brought me back together with Mani for the 2nd time, @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb for the 4th and #Mithunda, @balanvidya and @actormaddy for the first time. Guru, was one of the most creatively satisfying films in my career. A film we all worked so hard on and enjoyed making immensely. Great music by @arrahman ( Tere Bina remains my favourite ). The huge talent and dedication of the entire cast made my job so easy. And my “phiphty percent partner” was truly the wind beneath Gurukant Desai’s wings!"

He further added, "@lakhiaapoorva after Mumbai se Aaya Mera Dost, told me that in no matter what capacity, he would have me in every film he made. Staying true to that promise was #ShootOutAtLokhandwala yes career decisions are important and you need to think and decide very carefully. But I’ve always believed that we must also do films for fun and for friends! And Apu is one of my closest. The year was capped off with #JBJ from the brilliant, mad and creative mind of another dear friend. @shaadalisahgal (our next after B&B)."

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's full post below:

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan says working with Aishwarya Rai & Hrithik Roshan on Dhoom 2 was a 'huge school picnic'

Well, we must agree that Guru is definitely one of Abhishek's best.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×