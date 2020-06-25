Abhishek Bachchan recalls his good ol' days of filming for Abbas Mustan's Players, Rohit Shetty's Bol Bachchan

As part of his #RoadTo20 posts, Abhishek Bachchan revealed he worked on two special films in 2012 namely Abbas-Mustan's Players and Rohit Shetty's Bol Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan made his acting debut in the year 2000 with J. P. Dutta's war film Refugee. Abhishek has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Yuva, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Dostana, Bol Bachchan, Paa, Dhoom, Manmarziyaan and more. The actor will be completing 20 years in Bollywood on June 30th along with Kareena Kapoor Khan who also made her debut in Bollywood in Refugee. Since the start of this month, Abhishek has been religiously keeping up with his countdown of the films he has done in the last 20 years.

Today, the actor took to Instagram to look back at his films from 2012 and shared some memorable anecdotes while shooting for the films Players and Bol Bachchan with fans. He even revealed how his wife and actress flew down with him to New Zealand for his birthday. He wrote, "#RoadTo20 Year-2012 #Players #BolBachchan Players was the official Hindi remake of The Italian job. Helmed by the legendary Abbas Mustan! I had always wished to act in a film directed by them and thankfully got the opportunity in this film. Again a big cast @iambobbydeol @bipashabasu @sonamkapoor @sikandarkher @omionekenobe @neilnitinmukesh and the great @iam_johnylever who’s genius in unbound. We shot a lot of the film in New Zealand. I remember it was my birthday and @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb had flown down to be with me. The same evening New Zealand had also won the “Rugby 7’s” tournament in Wellington. Needless to say it was a memorable night. Everybody was on the streets in celebration. It was amazing. In the middle of all this chaos. We all managed to bump into another desi there who was playing the dhol. You can imagine what we all did after that. Wellington was jamming to the beats of the dhol and the streets were filled with New Zealander’s dancing the Bhangra thanks to the “players”."

(Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan reminisces his 2011 films Game and Dum Maro Dum and shares memorable anecdotes)

He added, "Bol Bachchan was the reunion of team Zameen! It was so nice to see @itsrohitshetty grow and evolve from his first film-Zameen to the mega director of Bol Bachchan. @ajaydevgn and Rohit are like brothers to me. Very protective and loving towards me. I was so honoured to work with all the wonderful cast they had put together for this film. A cast filled with some of the best comedic talent we have in India. To be honest it was intimidating. You had the bring you “A” game to set everyday or these actors would have you for breakfast. So exciting. A very challenging role and I hope I managed to fulfil Rohit’s vision for Ali/Abhishek. Rohit believes in treating his entire unit like one big happy family from everyone eating together to playing together to travelling together to making a super-hit together! What an experience! @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty @simply.asin @prachidesai @archanapuransingh @krushna30 Asrani ji and the rest of the cast and crew.... wow!"

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's post here:

On the work front, Abhishek will now feature in the movie Ludo co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The dark anthology comedy has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Anurag Basu.

Besides this Abhishek will also be seen in Diya Annapurna Ghosh's Bob Biswas. It is a spin-off to the 2012 film Kahaani and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Bound Script Production. The movie also stars Chitrangada Singh. He will also be seen in Breathe Into The Shadows which will release on OTT.

Credits :Instagram

