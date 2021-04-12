Abhishek Bachchan recalls how Amitabh Bachchan’s million dollar advice changed his decision to quit acting

Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in The Big Bull, has recalled the time when he was on the verge of quitting.

Abhishek Bachchan has been going places of late and winning hearts with his back to back performances. The actor has proven his versatility time and again. 2020 witnessed the magic of his acting skills as he delivered Ludo and Breathe: Into the Shadows. Keeping up with this trajectory, Abhishek has come up with his first release of the year The Big Bull which was released on digital platforms this weekend and opened to rave reviews. The actor recently recalled the time when he was on the verge of quitting.

During his interaction with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Abhishek recalled how he was disappointed with the continuous failure of his movies and thought of quitting showbiz. However, it was his father Amitabh Bachchan’s words of wisdom that changed his mind. Recalling the difficult times, Abhishek stated, “At one point in time, I felt it was my mistake that I came into the industry as whatsoever I was trying, it was not working. I went to my dad and said maybe I am not made for this industry.”

At this point, Amitabh told his son, “I never brought you up to be quitter. Every morning you have to wake up and fight for your place under the sun. As an actor, you are improving with every film.” And while Big B advised Abhishek to take up every project coming his way and focus on delivering his best to every role he takes up, the actor did manage to prove his worth with time.

And apart from The Big Bull, which is based on Harshad Mehta’s 1992’s financial scam, Abhishek has two big projects in his kitty including Bob Biswas and Dasvi.

