Abhishek Bachchan recalls how he was 'thrown off' dad Amitabh Bachchan's Pukar set for a hilarious reason

Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo of his 2001 film Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai and had a hilarious anecdote to add. Check it out below.
Abhishek Bachchan is using this lockdown period to look back on his films and share some trivia and unknown details with his fans. As he approaches his 20 year mark in the industry at the end of this month, Abhishek is reflecting on all his films since he made his debut in 2000 with Refugee. On Thursday, he shared a photo of his 2001 film Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai and even had a hilarious anecdote to add. Directed by Goldie Behl, Abhishek revealed the project was a culmination of two childhood friends coming together. 

The actor revealed how it happened. Abhsiehk wrote, "#RoadTo20 The year- 2001 #BasItnaSaKhwaabHai Two childhood best friends who wanted to make a movie together ever since they were thrown off the set of their fathers film for breaking the props because as a 5 yr old and 6 yr old we got excited seeing fake swords on set. The movie was #Pukar and @goldiebehl ‘s father (the great Ramesh Behl) was the Director and my dad the lead. During the climax shoot in Goa we chanced upon the fake swords and started playing with them and then eventually breaking them. We were promptly sent back to the crew hotel. 19 yrs later we made our first film together. @goldiebehl @srishtibehlarya @amitabhbachchan." 

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#RoadTo20 It’s hard to believe that at the end of this month I will complete 20yrs as an actor! It’s been a wonderful journey thus far. I’m not one to look back and dwell on the past, but, once in a while it’s nice to remember the good and (sometimes) bad times. #RoadTo20 is an attempt to take you through these 20 years of my life as an actor. Maybe relive some of the memories and experiences. It is a celebration of all the people that have made all this possible. The countless people who had faith and belief in a tall, slightly awkward, foreign returned 22yr old boy who had a lifelong dream... one that he has spent the last 20 years living.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan & Ileana D'Cruz starrer The Big Bull being readied for a digital release

What are your thoughts on Junior Bachchan's post? Let us know in the comments below. 

