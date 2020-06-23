Abhishek Bachchan recalls how wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's work in 2010 film Raavan was 'awe inspiring'

Abhishek Bachchan looked back at his films from 2010 and shared some memorable anecdotes with his fans. He also praised wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her stellar act in Raavan.

Abhishek Bachchan will soon be clocking 20 years in the industry and the actor has been reflecting on his journey so far over the last few days. On Monday night, he took to Instagram to look back at his films from 2010 and shared some memorable anecdotes with his fans. Abhishek was also praise for his wife and for her performance in their eight film together Raavan. He wrote, "Raavan has been the most challenging film both physically and emotionally for me in my career."

Adding, "It’s a wonder how the team managed to pull it off. Mani and I reunited for our 3rd film together." By far the most ambitious story, for him to execute and tell ( in my opinion )." Abhishek also went on to speak highly of his wife and wrote, "My 8th film with the missus. She was an absolute trooper during the making of the film. The dedication, and sheer strength it took for her to perform the complexities of her role is just awe inspiring. And she did it all with her trademark smile. To think that she had to perform each scene ( regardless of how emotionally and physically challenging ) baffles me. And to do it twice each time- as we were shooting the Hindi and Tamil versions simultaneously. Huge salute! Raavan also gave me the opportunity to work with @the_real_chiyaan I’ve been a huge fan of his ( must have watched Dhool- his Tamil film over 17 times ) he has always been so loving towards me and I learnt so much by just observing him. A great actor! A film truly ahead of its time."

Abhishek also shared anecdotes from his another 2010 film Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se in which he starred with .

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's full post below:

ALSO READ: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a witty reply on Abhishek Bachchan & her being compared to Brangelina

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

Share your comment ×