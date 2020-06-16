Abhishek Bachchan recalls the time when he got not one but two opportunities to work with Amitabh Bachchan

As Abhishek Bachchan will be completing 20 years at the end of this month, the actor treated fans with a post of his films released and called it #RoadTo20.

Abhishek Bachchan, son of actors Amitabh Bachchan and made his acting debut in the year 2000 with J. P. Dutta's war film Refugee. His first commercial successes came with the 2004 action films Dhoom and Run, which changed his career prospects. Abhishek has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Yuva, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Dostana, Bol Bachchan, Paa, Dhoom, Manmarziyaan and more. As Abhishek will be completing 20 years in this industry on 30th June, the 'Bluffmaster' actor has been sharing posts of his films and calling it #RoadTo20.

Today, Abhishek has shared a glimpse of his movies released in the year 2005. Sharing a video where we can see the posters of Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Dus, Antarmahal and Bluffmaster, the Happy New Year actor wrote, "#RoadTo20 Year-2005 The year the flood gates opened! #Buntyaurbabli #Sarkar #Dus #Antarmahal #Bluffmaster Wow. All these films in a year. Any actor will tell you that it is a dream of theirs to act with “The Amitabh Bachchan”, in 2005 this fan got not one but two opportunities."

(Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan shares glimpse of 20 year acting journey: It's a celebration of people who made it possible)

He added, "There is so much to share about all the films I did in 2005... perhaps, some other time and some other medium. For now, as I reminisce... I’m eternally grateful to get the opportunity to be a part of these films. Never had I imagined that I would be a part of even one “career defining movie” ( you always hope ) to be a part of 5, that too in the same year is unbelievable! @amitabhbachchan."

For the uninitiated, Abhishek worked with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the year 2005 in films like Bunty Aur Babli and Sarkar. Bunty Aur Babli released on 27 May 2005, Sarkar released on 1st July 2005, Antarmahal on 28 October, Dus on 8th July and Buffmaster on 16 December.

Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the critically acclaimed movie Manmarziyaan helmed by Anurag Kashyap that was released back in 2018. The movie also starring and Vicky Kaushal received positive reviews from critics. Next, he will now feature in the movie Ludo co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The dark anthology comedy has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Anurag Basu. Its music has been composed by Pritam. The first poster of Ludo has already been revealed much to the excitement of movie lovers. Besides this Abhishek will also be seen in Diya Annapurna Ghosh's Bob Biswas. It is a spin-off to the 2012 film Kahaani and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Bound Script Production. The movie also stars Chitrangada Singh. He will also be seen in Breathe Into The Shadows which will release on OTT.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×