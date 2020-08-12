  1. Home
Abhishek Bachchan remembers grandmother Teji Bachchan on her birth anniversary as he shares vintage pic

Marking Teji Bachchan's birthday, Abhishek Bachchan remembered his grandmother and Amitabh Bachchan's mom who was born on 12 August, 1914.
Abhishek Bachchan is back home after successfully battling coronavirus and looks like the actor is digging into some archives from the comfort of his home. On Wednesday, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to share a vintage photo of his late grandmother on her birth anniversary. Marking Teji Bachchan's birthday, Abhishek remembered his grandmother and Amitabh Bachchan's mom who was born on 12 August, 1914. Sharing the picture, the actor captioned it, "Happy Birthday Dadi. I miss you." Teji Bachchan passed away in 2007 after prolonged illness. 

The picture received a whole lot of love on social media. Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan commented on the post with a love struck emoji. Whereas actress Neena Gupta was eyeing something else. She commented, "Lovely. I love the blouse design am going to copy." 

Happy Birthday Dadi. I miss you.

Recently, Abhishek returned home after being hospitalised for almost 28 days as he had tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to social media, he thanked his fans for their prayers and wishes. He wrote, "I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them."  

