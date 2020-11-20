  1. Home
Abhishek Bachchan remembers late father in law Krishnaraj Rai on the latter's birthday; See POST

Abhishek Bachchan's father-in-law Krishnaraj Rai passed away in 2017. The actor has penned a heartfelt note for him.
16249 reads Mumbai
Abhishek Bachchan remembers late father in law Krishnaraj Rai on the latter's birthday; See POSTAbhishek Bachchan remembers late father in law Krishnaraj Rai on the latter's birthday; See POST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai left for his heavenly abode three years back in 2017. The actress, who was known to be quite close to her dad, often remembers him and expresses her feelings on social media. We still remember how she recalled him on his third death anniversary this year by penning a heartfelt note. Not only that but the actress also shared pictures of herself and daughter Aaradhya as they stood nearby her late father’s framed photo.

Today marks the birth anniversary of Aishwarya’s father and Abhishek Bachchan has paid his tribute to him through social media. He has shared a picture of his father-in-law and adds a caption that reads, “Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you.” According to reports, late Krishnaraj Rai was diagnosed with lymphoma, a kind of cancer that affects the immune system. He breathed his last on March 18, 2017. He leaves behind his wife Vrinda Rai, daughter Aishwarya, and son Aditya Rai.

Meanwhile, check out Abhishek Bachchan’s post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (bachchan)

Talking about Junior Bachchan, he has been winning accolades of late owing to his stint in the recently released movie Ludo co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pankaj Tripathi, and others in the lead roles. The dark comedy has been directed by Anurag Basu and was released sometime back on an OTT platform. Apart from that, the actor has two more projects lined up which are The Big Bull and Bob Biswas. 

Also Read: Throwback: When Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya’s PDA stole the show as he gave her a sweet festive peck

Credits :Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

