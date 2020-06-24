Abhishek Bachchan reminisces his 2011 films Game and Dum Maro Dum and shares memorable anecdotes

As part of his #RoadTo20 posts, Abhishek Bachchan remembered his films from 2011 and shared some memorable times from his journey with his fans.

Abhishek Bachchan who will be completing 20 years in Bollywood on June 30th has been religiously keeping up with his countdown of the films he has done in the last 20 years. Today, the actor took to Instagram to look back at his films from 2011 and shared some memorable times on his journey while shooting for the films Game and Dum Maro Dum with fans. Abhishek also revealed that he had never thought that he would act in a film that was produced and written by Farhan Akhtar whom he knew since they were a kid.

Sharing a video, Abhishek wrote, "Verified #RoadTo20 Year-2011 #Game #DumMaaroDum Game was a very cool and slick whodunnit. A genre I’ve always wanted to do being a big fan of Poirot. The film gave me the opportunity to work with wonderful actors and an awesome crew helmed by Abhinay Deo and produced by my good friends @ritesh_sid and @faroutakhtar . Farhan also wrote the dialogues. Never in a million years would I have dreamt that as two young kids at each others birthday parties participating in the “dance competitions” (unsuccessfully) that I would act in a film that was produced by and mouth dialogues written by Farhan; something our fathers did rather successfully a super cast filled with talent and fun. @boman_irani , #kanganaranaut , @anupampkher , @sarahjanedias , @jimmysheirgill , @shahanagoswami , #GauharKhan such a fun crew. Such fun times shooting the film, especially when we shot in Greece and Turkey!"

He added, "Dum maaro dum was my 3rd film with @rohansippy and a totally different genre to his last two films. A rom-com to a cool con film to now a gritty thriller! Speaks volumes about his range and versatility as a director. We shot this film entirely in Goa except for the “Thayn Thayn” video. Rohan, through the shooting of the film introduced me to a Goa that I had never seen. Locations I wouldn’t have even imagined existed. Again, a huge cast of (then (family face)) young energetic talent. @bipashabasu , @ranadaggubati , @_prat , @deepikapadukone (in a special appearance) , @balanvidya (in a cameo) and @gulshandevaiah78 an actor who just blew me away with his ease and talent. So exciting to watch. I would love to get the opportunity to work with him again. Not many know, Bipasha was the first actor I ever faced the movie camera with. We had both screen tested together for JP saab. Kamaalistan studious in the year 1998. That was for a different film/script. We’ve remained dear friends since."

On the work front, Abhishek will now feature in the movie Ludo co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The dark anthology comedy has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Anurag Basu.

Besides this Abhishek will also be seen in Diya Annapurna Ghosh's Bob Biswas. It is a spin-off to the 2012 film Kahaani and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Bound Script Production. The movie also stars Chitrangada Singh. He will also be seen in Breathe Into The Shadows which will release on OTT.

