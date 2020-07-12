Abhishek Bachchan confirms he and Amitabh Bachchan to remain hospitalised 'till the doctors decide otherwise'

Abhishek Bachchan was admitted at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after he was tested COVID-19 positive. The actor reportedly left the hospital premises hours after it was reported that his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive.

Update: A few hours ago, the paparazzi reportedly saw Abhishek Bachchan leave the Nanavati Hospital premise. The actor and his father Amitabh Bachchan have been admitted to the Mumbai hospital after they were tested positive for COVID-19. While Viral Bhayani informed Pinkvilla that he saw Abhishek at the premise, due to the lighting, he couldn't capture the actor. Now, Abhishek has confirmed he will remain hospitalised. "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!" his tweet read.

Original: Abhishek Bachchan was reportedly hospitalised in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after he was tested positive for COVID 19. The Breathe: Into The Shadows actor was admitted with his father aka legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The father-son duo confirmed the news about their diagnosis on social media. Hours after their health updates, and were also tested positive for Coronavirus. As we work towards providing you the latest updates, the paparazzi spotted Abhishek Bachchan make his way out of Nanavati.

Although Abhishek is not visible in the photos, paparazzi Viral Bhayani confirmed it was Abhishek in the car. "We could not get a visual of him as its difficult to shoot in daylight from a covered car window. But we can confirm that he did leave the hospital," the photographer said on Instagram. "A person with PPE kit was seated but we could not confirm who it was as it difficult to shoot a car with covered windows in daylight conditions," he added while sharing stills outside the actor's resident.

Check out the photos below:

Last night, Abhishek tweeted to confirm that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," he said.

Meanwhile, the BMC has advised Aishwarya and Aaradhya to quarantine at home since they show no symptoms. However, Maharashtra's health minister said it's up to the family to decide.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

