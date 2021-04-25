Abhishek Bachchan responds to Twitter user asking him to do more than just sending ‘virtual hugs’

Abhishek Bachchan shared words of positivity on his Twitter handle while a user criticised him for sending 'hugs' while the country faces a crisis. Check out the actor's reply.

With the second wave of Covid-19, people have become more cautious during these difficult times. From staying indoors as much as we can to following social distancing norms when we are heading out for work, the lifestyle change has become more of a necessity than a precautionary measure. Several celebrities are using their social media platforms to spread awareness about the deadly virus. Amid the instance situation of the country, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to spread positivity by penning a heartwarming message.

The actor tweeted, “Here’s sending out a huge virtual hug to you all. RT and spread the love. In times like these, we need it. #MaskOn.” While most users were touched by the star’s kind words and showered love in the replies, one person responded to the star with criticism. The user accused the star for not doing more than sending ‘hugs’ by explaining how people are dying without adequate health care. The actor responded to the tweet, “I am, ma’am. Just because I don’t put it on social media doesn’t mean I’m not doing anything.”

The actor explained how everyone is doing their part considering how worrisome the situation is. He further added that his intention was to spread ‘love’ and ‘positivity’.

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s tweet:

Wish you did more than just sending hugs! People are dying without oxygen & beds. Hugs are just not enough, Sir. https://t.co/CitTxvTeml — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) April 25, 2021

I am, ma’am. Just because I don’t put it on social media doesn’t mean I’m not doing anything. We all are trying to do our best and whatever we can. The situation is very sad, hence felt spreading a little bit of love and positivity could help. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 25, 2021

With the spike in Covid-19 cases, celebrities have been re-posting messages calling out for essential health care supplies. India recorded over 3 lakh positive Coronavirus cases in a day recently, which was the highest day surge there has been anywhere in the world.

Also Read| Abhishek Bachchan reveals his thoughts before marrying Aishwarya Rai: Completely disarmed by her simplicity

Credits :Abhishek Bachchan Twitter

Share your comment ×