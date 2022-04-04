Abhishek Bachchan reveals Aaradhya’s reaction to Dasvi’s trailer; Says 'nervous to show Dasvi to family'

Ever since the first look of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi had released fans had been going gaga over his new avatar. After that when the trailer was released fans could not contain their excitement to watch the film. Well, we are sure that the actor must have gotten a lot of reaction for his trailer. But the reactions of your near and dear ones are always something that stays close to your heart. In a recent interview with Desi Martini Jr Bachchan reveals the reaction his family had after watching the trailer of Dasvi and what was the reaction of his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on watching the trailer.

Revealing the reaction of his family after watching the trailer of Dasvi, Abhishek Bachchan said, “They have been very supportive and very forthcoming and sweet. That makes me very very happy and to do all that I do for my family and their reactions and emotions mean the world to me. So now I am nervous because they have to feel the same thing after they watch the film so fingers crossed.” He also revealed the reaction of his daughter Aaradhya and said that she liked it very much.

Meanwhile, Dasvi, a Maddock Films production, presented by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan, has been directed by Tushar Jalota, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films. It also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. The film will be available to stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya Bachchan get papped as they enjoy family night out; PICS