Abhishek Bachchan REVEALS the 'brilliant advice' he got from Aishwarya Rai: 'Check your zip and teeth'

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most-adored jodis in the Bollywood industry. The two have a beautiful daughter Aaradhya who is often seen in the family photos. The Happy New Year actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. Recently, in an interview, the actor thanked his wife Aishwarya Rai for her dedication to their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. He also revealed that because of her, he is able to go and act.

Talking to Film Companion, Abhishek praised Aishwarya and called her an unbelievable mother. He said, "Her dedication towards Aaradhya, I don't think I can say enough. Thanks to her dedication to our daughter, I get to go out and do what I do." Further, the actor revealed if Aaradhya's friends are star-struck whenever they are in the Bachchan house. Abhishek said that her daughter's friends are pretty chilled out. "This generation is pretty cool. Her mother has brought her up to be a normal kid. We have a normal life, we do normal things. So, there's never that whole packaging."

Lastly, he shared a piece of practical advice that he received from his ladylove. He revealed that Aishwarya once told him to "Check your zip and teeth." Abhishek also called it 'brilliant advice'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the crime-thriller movie Bob Biswas, which premiered last year on Zee5 and also featured Chitrangada Singh in the lead. Next, his film Dasvi is slated to release on April 9. Soon, he will also kickstart the shooting for the second season of Breathe: Into The Shadows.

