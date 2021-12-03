Abhishek Bachchan reveals Aishwarya Rai ‘allowed’ him to act after marriage, thanks her for nurturing Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan’s latest crime thriller Bob Biswas released via OTT platform on Friday, December 3. Amid this, Jr Bachchan in a recent interaction thanked his wife Aishwarya Rai for allowing him to work after marriage. According to him, he is an actor after marriage due to the great contribution and support of his wife.

In a recent chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek Bachchan revealed how Aishwarya lifted an emotional weight off his shoulder by taking responsibility of nurturing their daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek added that his wife has given him ‘permission’ to perform freely even when she had the right to ask him for sharing the responsibility of Aaradhya. During the interaction, Abhishek expressed his gratitude to all the countless mothers who do the same for their husbands.

He said, “A lot of what I am as an actor post marriage is due to Aishwarya. One is the practical, logistic side of it. To know that my wife is with Aaradhya is a huge, emotional weight that if lifted, from many parents' mind. She has allowed me, and I say allowed cause that's what it is -- she's given me permission and allowed (and said), 'You go act, I'll take care of Aaradhya.' So you go out, you get the liberty to perform freely and it's a fact. The countless amount of mothers that do this with their husbands, and you have to be thankful. They have every right to say, 'Come, show in the responsibility 50-50.' So from that perspective.”

Helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Abhishek Bachchan’s latest crime thriller Bob Biswas also features Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Bob Biswas, an ordinary agent who lost his past memory after waking up from eight years of prolonged coma.

