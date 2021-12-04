Abhishek Bachchan reveals Aishwarya Rai was ‘reserved’ with her comments, Aaradhya found Bob Biswas ‘cute’

Abhishek Bachchan is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Bob Biswas. The actor has been accolading praises from all his fans and critics across. He has been receiving praises for the way he completely got into the skin of his character and convincingly played Bob. Well, we all know that Jr Bachchan had to put on a lot of weight for this role. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he has even gone on to say that the biggest challenge for him was to maintain the weight that he had put on for the film through the lockdown. But, what caught our attention was when the actor revealed wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s reaction to his film.

Right after Bob Biswas was released, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to praise his son Abhishek Bachchan and the film. But we did not hear anything from the ladies of the Bachchan family. Talking to HT, Abhishek revealed that the ladies of his family were ‘reserved’ with their responses. “The ladies of the house (his mother Jaya Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai and sister Shweta Bachchan) are very reserved with their comments because they don’t like to say anything that will not come true. So they like to keep quiet till the film comes out. But I still get food when I go home, I haven’t been thrown out, so I presume it’s okay,” he said.

Further revealing about his daughter Aaradhya’s response, Abhishek Bachchan said, “Well, she has seen me throughout the making of the film, so nothing adverse that way. She found it quite cute, actually. She doesn’t really know what Bob does (laughs).

Have you seen Bob Biswas yet? If yes, then what do you think about Abhishek Bachchan’s performance? Let us know below.

