Abhishek Bachchan reveals Amitabh Bachchan is R Balki's 'lucky charm': 'Ghoomer is our ode to my dad'

Abhishek Bachchan, who has acted in some of the best critically-acclaimed movies like Yuva, Guru, Paa, and Ludo to name a few, is all set to impress the audience with his first-ever sports drama, titled Ghoomer. Headlined by Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, the highly-anticipated sports drama is helmed by ace Bollywood director R Balki. In the upcoming Balki directorial, Junior Bachchan will be seen essaying the role of a cricket coach, whereas, Kher will be seen playing the character of a paraplegic woman who becomes a star bowler under the guidance of her cricket coach.

After dropping the first looks and motion posters, the makers unveiled the official trailer of Ghoomer on Friday in the presence of the media, in Mumbai. The Bunty Aur Babli star, who was joined by Saiyami Kher and R Balki at the trailer launch, got candid and spoke about his first-ever sports drama – Ghoomer, his legendary actor-father – Amitabh Bachchan, and more.

Abhishek Bachchan calls Ghoomer his ‘personal’ film

While interacting with the media, AB called Ghoomer a ‘personal’ film and hailed it as a story of hope. Talking about his film, Abhishek said, “This film is very personal to me. It's a film about hope, inspiration, and never say die attitude. I hope we can convey it to the audience.”

Abhishek Bachchan is ‘happy’ and ‘proud’, here’s why

Happy with the fact that Ghoomer is releasing on the big screen and not on any OTT platform, an elated Bachchan said, “Every actor, producer, and director believes that Friday will decide the future. Every film is a make or break for you and Ghoomer is the same. I am happy and proud of the film. I am happy that it’s releasing in theaters. Coming into a dark theater with samosa.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s cameo in Ghoomer

R Balki has made three movies with Amitabh Bachchan, namely Paa, Cheeni Kum, and Shamitabh. At the trailer launch, he gave a peek into Balki’s camaraderie with Sr. Bachchan and also revealed that the Deewar actor has a cameo in the film! Speaking about the same, AB said, “Dad is Balki's lucky charm and he will never make a film without him. This is our ode to my dad. Unfortunately, we don't share screen space, but he has a cameo in this.”

