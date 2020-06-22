Abhishek Bachchan REVEALS he approached many directors and producers to give him an opportunity to act

As part of his #RoadTo20 posts, Abhishek Bachchan revealed he worked on two special films in 2009. Namely Delhi 6 and Paa.

Abhishek Bachchan made his acting debut in the year 2000 with J. P. Dutta's war film Refugee. Abhishek has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Yuva, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Dostana, Bol Bachchan, Paa, Dhoom, Manmarziyaan and more. The actor who will be completing 20 years in Bollywood on June 30th has been religiously keeping up with his countdown of the films he has done in the last 20 years.

On Sunday, Abhishek took to Instagram to reflect on his films from 2009 and reminisced the good times. The actor even revealed that in 1998 Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and he wanted to start their film careers together. They both worked on a project called “Samjhauta Express” but were not able to get anyone to launch. He even revealed that he had approached many directors and producers to launch but no one was ready to and finally he met JP Dutta on the sets of Amitabh Bachchan's Aks and was launched by him in 2000. As part of his #RoadTo20 posts, Abhishek revealed he worked on Delhi 6 and Paa in the year 2009.

(Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan says working with Aishwarya Rai & Hrithik Roshan on Dhoom 2 was a 'huge school picnic')

Sharing the video, he wrote, "#Roadto20 Year-2009 #Delhi6 #Paa Many don’t know that in 1998 @rakeyshommehra and I wanted to start our film careers together. Him directing me in a script we both worked on called “Samjhauta Express”. Both not able to get anyone to launch us despite trying very hard. I forget how many producers and directors I met and requested to give me an opportunity to act. But to no avail! We both were friends and decided that we would develop something that Rakeysh could direct and I would act in and that’s how Samjhauta Express was conceived. Alas, the film never got made ( a regret we still have in our hearts ). Rakeysh went on to make Aks with my father and I was luckily spotted by JP saab. He liked my “look”, I had grown my hair long and a beard for SE. JP saab was thinking of making Akhri Mughal ( a historical ) and was on the lookout for a young fresh face... I got lucky. He never made Akhri Mughal but made Refugee instead."

He added, "Over 10 years later Rakeysh and I finally managed to work together in the beautiful and still oh-so-relevant Delhi 6. Such a beautiful cast. We were all like one big family, always together even after wrap. Great senior actors that I could have only dreamt of acting with. Such a special experience. @sonamkapoor in only her second film. My second with the stunning Waheda Rehman aunty. And my first with an actor I was always a fan of and was praying I would get the opportunity to work with. Mr. . Although Chintu uncle and I had just a few scenes together, they were so memorable to shoot! Paa, saw me reunite with my Pa! Our 6th film together. My first with Balki and second with @balanvidya also my first film as a Producer."

"It was such a unique concept and so sensitively handled. Only by the quirky mind of Balki! The film went on to great box-office success and won several awards for everyone. We also managed to win 3 National Film awards. @amitabhbachchan for best actor, Arundhati Ji for supporting actress and yours truly, as producer, for best film (Hindi) all of it entirely due to Balki. None of it would have been possible without his vision and conviction. I’m told dad and I even hold a Guinness book of world record for our film", Abhishek wrote.

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's post here:

On the work front, Abhishek will now feature in the movie Ludo co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The dark anthology comedy has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Anurag Basu.

Besides this Abhishek will also be seen in Diya Annapurna Ghosh's Bob Biswas. It is a spin-off to the 2012 film Kahaani and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Bound Script Production. The movie also stars Chitrangada Singh. He will also be seen in Breathe Into The Shadows which will release on OTT.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×