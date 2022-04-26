Abhishek Bachchan reveals he doesn't believe in the term 'pan-India' films: We are part of the same industry

Abhishek Bachchan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Dasvi, which also featured Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in the lead. Now, in a recent chat with Indian Express, the actor shared his thoughts on pan-Indian films and revealed that he does not believe in the term. The Bob Biswas actor also refused to accept the claim that the Bollywood industry is lacking in terms of content. Abhishek said that every actor is a part of the same Indian film industry. Though they might work in 'different languages', they all cater to the 'same audience'.

Further, the actor said that interesting content is made in all the industries, Abhishek recalled how Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi also did pretty well. He said that at the end of the day, the audience is only wanting to be entertained. Abhishek said, "It is not entirely fair to label any film industry. Films in Hindi or any language have always been remade. It is not a new phenomenon. There has always been an exchange (of content) all the time. Nothing wrong in that.” He added that remaking movies is a 'choice.'

Talking about the success of the South films, he said, “A good film works, a bad film doesn’t." The actor spoke about how films like KGF 2, Pushpa, and RRR are doing well. He said that they've always 'done well'. Abhishek also stated that even Bollywood films have done well in the South. "It is not a new phenomenon. We are part of a large family. So, the exchange of content is bound to happen. The exchange doesn’t happen because there is a dearth of ideas in a certain industry. It is a choice we make as a creator," said Bachchan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek is currently filming for the third season of his web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows with Amit Sadh.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan and Adipurush director Om Raut in talks for a project; Deets Inside