Abhishek Bachchan reveals he observed Karwa Chauth fast for Aishwarya Rai: It was a nice, quiet family affair

This year, Abhishek Bachchan observed fast for his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Karwa Chauth. He said the celebration was a nice quiet family affair.

The festival of love, Karwa Chauth is mainly celebrated by married women for the well-being of their husbands across the country. The ladies of Bollywood also celebrate the same every year. But this year, it was Abhishek Bachchan who broke the tradition and observed fast for his wife, . Yes, you heard it right! During a recent promotional interview with for his upcoming Netflix film, Ludo, junior B revealed the same. While speaking with Koimoi, the Guru actor has said that Karwa Chauth was a working day for him.

However, Aishwarya and his celebration at night was a nice quiet family affair. “We were both busy working the whole day and then in the evening, the ladies do their pooja. In the night they wait for the chand (moon) and do the pooja and break the fast. It was just that – a nice quiet family affair” Abhishek Bachchan said.

According to HT reports, Abhishek’s co-star in Ludo, Inayat Verma, has also said that the Dhoom actor had forgotten to wake up in the morning for the sargi ritual and ate nothing the entire day. “Abhishek bhaiya ne mujhe bataya tha ki unhone fast rakha tha toh woh sargi karna bhul gaye the subah uthke. Toh unhone kuch bhi nahi khaya tha” Inayat said.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have worked together in several hit films like Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan. The couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and they have a daughter named Aaradhya, who was born in 2011.

The actor made his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into The Shadows. He will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. He also has Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull and Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s Bob Biswas in the pipeline.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Koimoi

Share your comment ×