Abhishek Bachchan reveals his thoughts before marrying Aishwarya Rai: Completely disarmed by her simplicity

In a recent podcast session, Abhishek Bachchan spoke freely about his love story with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and what was going on in his mind before marrying her.

Abhishek Bachchan and ’s love story is one for the ages. The couple kept bumping into each other for years without ever realizing that they are falling in love. Their romance truly blossomed when they were playing husband and wife to each other in Mani Ratnam’s Guru. Their performance got cemented in the archives of Hindi celluloid and with that came a bond that has lasted 14 glorious years. Their union marked a new landmark with daughter Aaradhya coming into the world.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have not worked together in over a decade since Mani Ratnam’s Raavan which was also a love story. In a recent insightful podcast session on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel, Abhishek revealed what was going on in his mind before marrying Aishwarya Rai and how he gained the confidence to approach such a beautiful woman. Abhishek said to Ranveer, “If you ever get to meet her, you will be completely disarmed by her simplicity. She is very real and very normal.”

Ranveer asked Abhishek about the part that his confidence level played in his love story to which Abhishek replied, “I never really think about it but I will ask her.” On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has just delivered a well-talked-about performance in The Big Bull, a film inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Abhishek will next be seen in Maddock Film’s Dasvi. Aishwarya on the other hand is reuniting with legendary Mani Ratnam on his most ambitious project yet by the name of Ponniyin Selvan based on the novel of Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Credits :Ranveer Allahbadia YouTube channel

