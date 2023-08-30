Abhishek Bachchan reveals how Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan became part of Paa: ‘Balki has this ability…’

Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in R Balki’s sports drama film Ghoomer, with Saiyami Kher. The actor is garnering praise for his performance in the film. This isn’t the first time that Abhishek has collaborated with R Balki. They also worked together in the 2009 film Paa, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, and Vidya Balan. Recently, in an interview, Abhishek Bachchan revealed how R Balki managed to get the entire Bachchan family involved in a film. He also went on to reveal all about Jaya Bachchan’s part in Paa, and how his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unknowingly became involved in the film.

Abhishek Bachchan reveals how Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan became part of Paa

While speaking with Filmfare, Abhishek Bachchan said that R Balki has this ‘unique ability’ of managing to bring the entire Bachchan family for a film. “He somehow manages to get away with, or wangle his way, but he's the only person who manages to get the entire Bachchan family involved in a film.” He further added how his mother Jaya Bachchan was involved in Paa. “I still remember the first film he made me a producer on, was Paa. My father and I were in that film, and suddenly the next thing I knew, my mother was doing the title. It's possibly one of the sweetest titles. The credits are narrated by my mother. You must see it, it's very charming,” he said.

Abhishek Bachchan then recalled an anecdote from 2009, when he was shooting for Paa, and how his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave him a brilliant idea. “I've flown in from Goa, where I was shooting. This is in November 2009. And I only had the day and I fly back at night because I was shooting. I reached home and I was like 'Oh my God, I don't know what to wear. Back in those days, we didn’t have stylists. So Aishwarya is sitting there looking at me running around like a headless chicken. She says ‘why don't you just wear your white kurta pajama, your glasses? Go as your character.’ I said this is genius!”

He then told R Balki, ‘Ash has said why don’t you promote it as Amol Arte?’, to which the director replied, “Brilliant! Superb! Let her promote the marketing.” Abhishek Bachchan said that R Balki jokes about it even now, and calls Aishwarya ‘marketing manager’. “

About Paa

Paa is a 2009 comedy-drama film directed by R. Balki. It featured Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan in lead roles. The film was based on the relationship of a boy with a rare genetic condition known as progeria with his parents. Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had swapped their real-life roles to play the opposite roles of son and father in the film. The film was critically acclaimed in India with Amitabh Bachchan clinching a National Award for Best Actor at the 57th National Film Awards.

