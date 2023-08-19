Abhishek Bachchan reveals how Aishwarya Rai reacts when he comes home irritated and angry over trivial things

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are hands down one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They have immense love, respect, and admiration for each other, and it is quite evident every time they talk about each other in interviews. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan opened up on how his wife Aishwarya reminds him of important things in his life when he comes home angry or irritated over trivial things. He also went to reveal what she told him when everyone in their family was discharged from the hospital post-Covid. Take a closer look.

Abhishek Bachchan on how Aishwarya handles his temper

On Raj Shamani’s podcast, Abhishek Bachchan said that when he comes back home, he is sometimes irritated over trivial things. On seeing Abhishek that way, Aishwarya asks him to calm down and reminds him that there are more important things in life and that having a healthy happy family is the most important. “You can come back and you can be irritated about anything. You know nowadays if you’re in Mumbai you’re irritated about the traffic also. And sometimes she’s like, ‘What are you getting so hyper about? Calm down, you know there are more important things? You’ve come home and you have a healthy happy family,’” said Abhishek.

Abhishek Bachchan on what Aishwarya said after they were discharged from the hospital post-Covid

In 2020, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya were diagnosed with Covid-19. Recalling that time, Abhishek said that they were all in the hospital at the same time, and slowly got discharged one by one. Abhishek remained in the hospital for almost a month and was the last one to get discharged. He said, “When I came back home, she said, ‘You know we’re so lucky that we’re all still here. There’s so many families that have been ravaged by Covid and we’re very lucky and what’s more important.’”

Advertisement

Work front

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan has been busy promoting his film Ghoomer, which also stars Saiyami Kher. The film was released in theatres on August 18, 2023.

ALSO READ: Ghoomer: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a shoutout to husband Abhishek Bachchan's movie; see his reaction