Abhishek Bachchan reveals how 'sensible' wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'put his life into focus & back on track'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been riding high on the success of his recently released film, The Big Bull. Amid this, in a recent chat, Abhishek spoke about his 'wonderful and sensible' wife and revealed how amid the lockdown, she managed to remind him of what he got as a blessing and learning. The couple, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on April 20, is among the most adored duos in Bollywood and their fans love seeing them together.

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Abhishek recently revealed how Aishwarya was the one who reminded him of what he learned during the lockdown and put his life back into focus. He shared that he was often asked about what he learned during his lockdown time and it overwhelmed him. Abhishek added that when he discussed this with Aishwarya, she told him to think of it like he got to spend time with his family for an entire year for the first time and that he got to do what he loves every day.

She said, 'For the first time in your life, you got to spend an entire year with your family, and your family is safe and healthy today'. Abhishek Bachchan

Sharing his thoughts, Abhishek told the portal, "I'm always asked, 'What did you do during the lockdown?' Some people learned to cook, some people have picked up a new language... I was speaking to my wife about this, and as all wives do, they put your lives into focus and put you back on track. She said, 'For the first time in your life, you got to spend an entire year with your family, and your family is safe and healthy today'. And when she said that, apart from being appreciative of having such a wonderful and sensible wife, it's so true." The Big Bull actor further added that he gets to do what he loves and go back home to his happy and healthy family.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya had been spending time at home amid the lockdown. Last year, the couple battled COVID 19 together with their daughter and Amitabh Bachchan and once they recovered, they spent time at home. On the work front, Abhishek will be seen next in Dasvi with and Nimrat Kaur. Aishwarya, on the other hand, will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

