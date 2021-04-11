Abhishek Bachchan REVEALS how wife Aishwarya Rai & mom Jaya Bachchan reacted after watching The Big Bull

In a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan has opened about his family’s reaction to his recently released film The Big Bull. Read on further to know what he had said.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has left everyone impressed especially his family, with his outstanding performance in the recently released film The Big Bull. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the movie, which was released on an OTT platform, was based on the financial scam of 1992 involving stockbroker Harshad Mehta. It chronicles his rise in the stock market and his eventual fall. A few dago ago megastar Amitabh Bachchan had revealed via a post on his Twitter that he has watched the movie thrice and is filled with pride to watch his son’s performance in the same. Big B also took to his blog and sang praises for Abhishek.

Now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Dhoom star has revealed what his wife and mother think about the film. Abhishek also mentioned that being ‘superstitious’ both his mom and wife do not like to see his films before release. He was quoted saying, “The rest of the family really liked the film. My dad had wonderful things to say. In a sense, I'm already happy, because the one voice that matters to me has already endorsed the film, so I'm happy about that.” The Guru actor also revealed that his mother Jaya had seen the film on her birthday, on 9 April.

Earlier, while lauding his son’s performance in The Big Bull, Big B had written on his blog, “For a Father it is ever a moment of great pride to see their ‘progress report’ prosper and do well .. I am no different from any other Father .. the mention of such always brings emotion and tears .. particularly when there is an exhibition of immense value .. ”

“So despite the fact that Big Bull had been seen privately within the confines of the home much earlier, the excitement of watching it when the entire world shall be seeing it at the same time, was different .. The drive back from work was indulgent .. connect mobile to Disney Hotstar .. on with the dongle for internet connectivity .. open the packet of biscuits and the aerated water and .. there he is .. my SON,” he added.

