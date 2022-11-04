Abhishek Bachchan reveals Jaya Bachchan REFUSES to watch Breathe: Into The Shadows 2; Here's why

Abhishek Bachchan shares a great bond with his parents- Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek is gearing up for the release of his web show Breathe: Into The Shadows season 2, and during a recent interview, he revealed that his entire family is extremely excited, and is waiting to watch Breathe 2, except his mother Jaya Bachchan. He also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan had binge-watched the first season, and is quite invested and excited about its sequel.

Speaking at India Today Conclave, Abhishek Bachchan shared that Jaya Bachchan refuses to watch Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 as she gets scared, and that it only goes on to prove that it is a good thriller. He revealed that Jaya Bachchan doesn’t like violence and aggression, and instead prefers to go to the Parliament. “The true testimony that we have made a good thriller is that my mother refuses to watch it. She was like 'nahi mujhe ye sab nahi dekhna hai (I do not want to watch all this), she gets scared. My family will wait till midnight of November 8 to watch it, barring my mother. My mother prefers to go and watch something else. She doesn't like that kind of aggression and violence. So she prefers to go to parliament where none of that happens,” said Abhishek.

Abhishek Bachchan on dad Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction to Breathe

Speaking about whether Amitabh Bachchan has watched the show, Abhishek revealed that when the last season dropped, he binge-watched it. He also called Big B ‘biased’ and shared that he is currently in his dad’s ‘good books’ when it comes to performances. “We've been busy promoting and he gets excited about everything we put out for the new season. He's invested and excited.”

Abhishek Bachchan also revealed that his niece Navya Naveli Nanda loves watching horror movies, and that she watched horror films alone in the dark.

About the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, the second season of Breathe Into The Shadows also features Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in pivotal roles. The psychological thriller series is directed by Mayank Sharma, and will be out on Amazon Prime Video on November 9.