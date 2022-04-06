Abhishek Bachchan reveals Jaya Bachchan’s 'honest' reaction after watching Dasvi

Abhishek Bachchan along with his team of Dasvi is leaving no stones unturned to promote his film which is all set to release in a couple of days. Along with him Yami Gautam and Nimrit Kaur will be playing pivotal roles. Earlier the Dhoom actor had revealed the reaction of his daughter Aaradhya and his family members on watching the trailer of the film. Now he has revealed the reaction of his mother Jaya Bachchan after watching the film.

Revealing that his mother Jaya Bachchan saw the movie last night, Abhishek Bachchan in an interview with Good Times said that the veteran actress saw Dasvi along with some of her colleagues from the upper house and the lower house. Abhishek further said that she had a reaction so he would take that as a positive sign. “She is very honest. But with me, because I am her son and there is all maa ki mamta vibe going on, if she doesn’t like my work, she doesn’t say anything. So she said a few words which I think that’s a very very good sign.”

Meanwhile, he had also spoken about Amitabh Bachchan’s excitement about Dasvi. The actor said that when he looks at all this he starts panicking, thinking that the film has to live up to all of that now. Talking further about it, the Dhoom actor quipped that the veteran actor is on some India yatra right now as he is shooting in Lucknow, then he was in Rishikesh and then he will come to Delhi next week and amidst all this, he keeps asking Abhishek that when can he see the film. “He has taken the mantle of being the PRO of the film,” revealed the Dasvi star. To this, the director of Dasvi said, “our greatest PRO’s in the history of PRO’s”.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan on what he admires about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: She's managed to traverse difficult times