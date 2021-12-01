Abhishek Bachchan reveals a ‘khaas khabar’ related to ‘Bob Biswas’ in a unique way; Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

All eyes are on Abhishek Bachchan as fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Bob Biswas. Ever since the first look of the actor was revealed, fans could not keep calm. Well, now that we are only 2 days away from the release of the film, the makers and actors are making sure to create enough buzz and excitement amongst fans. Today Jr Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a ‘khas khabar’ about the film in Bob Biswas style.

Taking to his Instagram handle Abhishek Bachchan posted a picture of the spectacles that he wore in the film and below that there was a text which read, “Film ke baare mai khaas khabar! Swipe kare.” This would get any fan excited and would force them to swipe right. On swiping right, you would come across a video wherein Abhishek in the getup of Bob says, “hai lekin yaad nahi.” (It is there but I don’t remember). Fans showered love in the comments section. Navya Naveli Nanda too took to the comments section to post a hi-five emoji.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Bob Biswas is all set to release on ZEE5 on December 3, 2021. The film stars Abhishek as Bob, the killer who has lost his memory and is trying to reconnect with his old life. The trailer showcased how Abhishek transforms into the skin of Bob, the dangerous contract killer from Vidya Balan's film Kahaani. For the film, Abhishek had to gain weight and he had revealed this recently during the promotions of the film. The film is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, who is Sujoy Ghosh's daughter.

