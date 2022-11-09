Abhishek Bachchan reveals Shah Rukh Khan's career advice that he highly swears by

Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have been friends for a long time now. The two actors have worked in movies like Karan Johar's directorial Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Farah Khan's 2014 film, Happy New Year, which was a big hit at the box office and also starred Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff in the lead. Now, in a recent interview, the Manmarziyaan actress shared career advice he received from Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking to ANI, Abhishek was asked if he is waiting for any new special role or any specific character that he wants to pursue. To this, he said that he is very bad at this and focuses on whatever he is doing currently rather than what he can. He added that in the initial years of his career Shah Rukh Khan explained this concept to him in the most precise manner.

Abhishek said that one day they were having a conversation and even he popped out the same question to him stating: 'You've done amazing work, which one is your favourite and what all roles would you like to do', addressing the same, Shah Rukh replied, 'Whatever work and roles I'm doing right now! Always remember you're an actor. Ask yourself and introspect, if whatever you are doing right now is not your favourite, then why are you even doing it? Don't focus on what is going to happen in future. Just focus on your present and give your 100% to it'."

Abhishek Bachchan work front

On the work front, Abhishek has R Balki's film Ghoomer starring Saiyami Kher in the lead. Besides this, the Dhoom actor has also returned with the second season of Breathe: Into The Shadows. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Abhishek will reunite with Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Bobby Deol, and Ritesh Deshmukh for Housefull 5.