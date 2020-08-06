Abhishek Bachchan reveals there are no 'discharge plans' yet as he shares his care board from the hospital

Abhishek Bachchan continues to undergo treatment for COVID-19 at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Meanwhile, he has recently shared a post on Instagram.

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan have finally heaved a sigh of relief as the megastar is back home after having recovered completely from COVID-19. Big B has also revealed through social media that he is currently in self-isolation. However, Abhishek Bachchan continues to be undergoing treatment for Coronavirus as he hasn’t fully recovered yet. Junior Bachchan has been constantly keeping in touch with his fans through social media and has also been sharing updates related to his health.

A few hours back, Abhishek has shared yet another post on his Instagram handle. The actor has given a glimpse of his ‘care board’ in the same post that bears his name, date, diet, number of days in the hospital, names of the nurses, and so on. He has also shared a caption along with it that reads, “Hospital day: 26. Discharge plan: NO! Come on Bachchan, you can do it!!” We also wish the actor a speedy recovery. As soon as he shared this post, comments began flooded with wishes from various members of the film fraternity including Neha Dhupia, Zoya Akhtar, Riteish Deshmukh, Hakim Aalim, Anil Kapoor, and others.

Meanwhile, check out his Instagram post below:

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek got hospitalized at the same time. However, Big B recovered soon but Abhishek is yet to be back home. He informed his fans about the same in a tweet that reads, “I, Unfortunately, due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

