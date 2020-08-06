  • facebook
Abhishek Bachchan reveals there are no 'discharge plans' yet as he shares his care board from the hospital

Abhishek Bachchan continues to undergo treatment for COVID-19 at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Meanwhile, he has recently shared a post on Instagram.
Fans of Amitabh Bachchan have finally heaved a sigh of relief as the megastar is back home after having recovered completely from COVID-19. Big B has also revealed through social media that he is currently in self-isolation. However, Abhishek Bachchan continues to be undergoing treatment for Coronavirus as he hasn’t fully recovered yet. Junior Bachchan has been constantly keeping in touch with his fans through social media and has also been sharing updates related to his health.

A few hours back, Abhishek has shared yet another post on his Instagram handle. The actor has given a glimpse of his ‘care board’ in the same post that bears his name, date, diet, number of days in the hospital, names of the nurses, and so on. He has also shared a caption along with it that reads, “Hospital day: 26. Discharge plan: NO! Come on Bachchan, you can do it!!” We also wish the actor a speedy recovery. As soon as he shared this post, comments began flooded with wishes from various members of the film fraternity including Neha Dhupia, Zoya Akhtar, Riteish Deshmukh, Hakim Aalim, Anil Kapoor, and others.

Meanwhile, check out his Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hospital day :26 Discharge plan: NO!  Come on Bachchan, you can do it!!  #believe

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (bachchan) on

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek got hospitalized at the same time. However, Big B recovered soon but Abhishek is yet to be back home. He informed his fans about the same in a tweet that reads, “I, Unfortunately, due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Who cares?

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

You’re well enough to take pics and tweet and post. Nice. How about a word for Sushant who was one of your fraternity. He can’t take pics or tweet and post. He’s in heaven and you guys won’t speak up for him. Hope you get better and don’t die like he had to But I hope he gets justice more than anything. You may stay silent. We will take note and move on. What we won’t do is forget him or stop fighting for him. You’re a coward.

