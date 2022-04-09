Abhishek Bachchan reveals what Aishwarya Rai tells Aaradhya about her pics being taken: She teaches her to...

Among the star kids, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is often the talk of the town when any new photo or video of hers goes viral on social media. Not just this, whenever she steps out, paps surround her photos and the 10-year-old obliges them. Now, in a recent chat, Abhishek opened up about photos of Aaradhya surfacing the internet from her school and revealed what Aishwarya teaches Aaradhya about being photographed. The Dasvi actor also shared what Aishwarya told him when Aaradhya was young on the issue.

While talking to Indian Express, Abhishek said that Aaradhya's photos are not leaked from her school and that whenever his daughter steps out, the paps click her. The actor shared that his wife Aishwarya had told him when Aaradhya was little, that they are just going to have 'accept it.' Abhishek also shared Aishwarya has taught their daughter to be humble about the fact that people want to see her and hence, she is photographed. He also revealed that Aishwarya has told Aaradhya to not take all of it as a 'privilege.

Abhishek said, " It is what it is. There is no point analysing it. She is the daughter of two actors, the granddaughter of actors as well. Her mother teaches her to be very thankful and humble about the fact that people will want to see her, appreciate that and don’t take it as a privilege. And know that in time to come, as and when and if you become a professional in this sphere, you have to work very hard." The Dasvi actor further added, "My wife (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) had told me about it when, she (Aaradhya) was much younger that it is going to happen any which ways, so we got to accept it."

Meanwhile, Abhishek recently also spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively and shared that online schooling amid the pandemic came as a blessing for his daughter Aaradhya and other kids. The actor is currently receiving great reviews for his act in the film Dasvi. The film released on Jio Cinema and Netflix on April 7.

