Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull fails to wow fans after Scam 1992; Here’s what Twitterati has to say

Twitter users recently expressed disappointment in Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull, and couldn’t help compare the film to the Scam 1992 show that previously released.
As theatres were shut down due to the global pandemic, to provide entertainment to the masses at home, OTT platforms have started releasing new and original content online just like Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull that released today. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the upcoming film starring Abhishek Bachchan is inspired by true events based on the stock market scam by Harshad Mehta, who was often called the Big Bull of the Dalal Street. Apart from junior Bachchan, the film also stars Ileana Dcruz, Ajay Devgn is also one of the producers of the film. 

 

The Big Bull revolves around the story of Hemant Shah (Abhishek Bachchan), a stockbroker, who in early 90’s became a doyen of media and the stock markets before courting controversy and becoming a name that was synonymous with financial scams in the country. The story is loosely based on the life of Harshad Mehta, through the vantage of journalist Sucheta Dalal who uncovered the scam through her investigative reportage.  

 

Although, the makers have preferred to stay clear of the factual names of people and brands. Consequently, the comparison of The Big Bull with the OTT series Scam 1992 was preordained. And as expected as soon as the movie was released, fans took over Twitter and couldn’t help comparing the two films. Spoiler alert: Most netizens preferred Scam 1992 over the new release. However, scroll down to see the comparisons made by fans. 

 

