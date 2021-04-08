Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull fails to wow fans after Scam 1992; Here’s what Twitterati has to say

Twitter users recently expressed disappointment in Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull, and couldn’t help compare the film to the Scam 1992 show that previously released.

As theatres were shut down due to the global pandemic, to provide entertainment to the masses at home, OTT platforms have started releasing new and original content online just like Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull that released today. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the upcoming film starring Abhishek Bachchan is inspired by true events based on the stock market scam by Harshad Mehta, who was often called the Big Bull of the Dalal Street. Apart from junior Bachchan, the film also stars Ileana Dcruz, is also one of the producers of the film.

The Big Bull revolves around the story of Hemant Shah (Abhishek Bachchan), a stockbroker, who in early 90’s became a doyen of media and the stock markets before courting controversy and becoming a name that was synonymous with financial scams in the country. The story is loosely based on the life of Harshad Mehta, through the vantage of journalist Sucheta Dalal who uncovered the scam through her investigative reportage.

Although, the makers have preferred to stay clear of the factual names of people and brands. Consequently, the comparison of The Big Bull with the OTT series Scam 1992 was preordained. And as expected as soon as the movie was released, fans took over Twitter and couldn’t help comparing the two films. Spoiler alert: Most netizens preferred Scam 1992 over the new release. However, scroll down to see the comparisons made by fans.

After watching 30 mins of #TheBigBull I think I have to watch #Scam1992 again to sleep peacefully today. — Sagnik Barik (@SagnikBarik) April 8, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan is giving too innocent expressions for a role he’s playing. Nothing excited in the movie, especially when you’ve watched something like #Scam1992. Seems like less or no homework by the team before casting.



#TheBigBull — Nishant Bhardwaj (@Nishant_Bliss) April 8, 2021

Watched 1 hr of #TheBigBull it's the sasta copy of #Scam1992

I don't know of acting nd all that

But I don't think it will sustain — sahilbhutada (@sahilbhutada) April 8, 2021

Couldn't bear #thebigbull for more than 30 minutes. Avoidable.



6 months ago, #Scam1992 gave us such a high. It feels almost criminal to compare these two now. — Amit Kumar Gupta (@amitgupta0310) April 8, 2021

Opinion: #Bigbull is a good movie.



But frankly speaking,



There is no fun in watching Big bull if you have already watched #Scam1992.

In terms of script, direction and acting Scam 1992 is much better than Big bull.

Agreed or not?? — Dr. Mihir (@LongtrmInvests) April 8, 2021

Portraying Harshad Mehta in the worst way possible !! #TheBigBull failed to deliver to the #Scam1992 fans. It is much better to watch #Scam1992 again than watching #TheBigBull....! pic.twitter.com/brEP7S4ydd — Lakshay Bhatia (@Lakshay19272455) April 8, 2021

