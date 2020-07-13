Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe co star Amit Sadh REVEALS they never dubbed together as he undergoes COVID 19 test

Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID 19 and revealed the same on Saturday night on Twitter. His Breathe Into The Shadows co-star Amit Sadh also announced he will be undergoing the Coronavirus test. However, in a chat revealed the truth behind their photos together post dubbing.

On Saturday evening, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter account and announced that he and his father Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID 19. A day later, and ’s test results came out to be positive while was found COVID 19 negative. Abhishek had been dubbing for Breathe Into The Shadows English version and many times was snapped with his co-star Amit Sadh, while coming out of the studio. Post Abhishek’s COVID 19 announcement, Amit also announced he will be getting tested as a precautionary measure.

In a recent chat with Times Of India, Amit further spoke about the photos and revealed that he and Abhishek never dubbed together, contrary to reports. Talking about it, Amit shared in the chat that he and Abhishek used to dub for the show at different times. He also shared that they left the studio together only on one occasion. He revealed that they only obliged for photos to paparazzi together but never dubbed in the studio with each other as no two actors can. He further mentioned that proper protocols were followed by the studio for sanitisation.

Talking about Abhishek and his photos together, Amit said, “My family and I are getting tested for Covid as we speak. We all are tense. It’s perhaps not the right time for me to talk but let me clarify, Abhishek and I never dubbed together. No two actors can do it together, anyway. Yes, we were dubbing for our web series, but he did it in the morning and I did it later that day. I just dubbed for two days. I used to walk in at the time that he would walk out. We must have left together on one occasion but I don’t want people to go by the paparazzi pictures and assume that we dubbed together. We obliged for pictures together, that’s it.”

On the sanitisation and safety measures at dubbing studio, Amit said that they did everything they could. He said, “Nobody was allowed inside while the actor was dubbing. The security was tight. I saw them sanitising the space at regular intervals and staff wearing gloves at all times. Social distancing was maintained.” Further, he shared that no actor can do dubbing with the mask on.

A day back, Amit shared on his social media account a thank you message for everyone who was worried about him post Abhishek’s announcement of being COVID 19 positive. The actor revealed that he will be getting tested for COVID 19 as a precautionary measure. A couple of times in the past few weeks, Amit and Abhishek were snapped together at a dubbing studio. However, now, the Breathe actor has clarified that they never dubbed together. Meanwhile, last evening, Abhishek tweeted that he and his father Amitabh Bachchan will remain at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai while Aishwarya and Aaradhya will be home quarantining as they were asymptomatic.

ALSO READ Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe co star Amit Sadh to undergo COVID 19 test since they dubbed together last week

Share your comment ×