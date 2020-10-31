  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan’s heartwarming birthday wish for his 'little baby' Sikandar Kher makes the latter emotional

On the occasion of Sikandar Kher’s 40th birthday, Abhishek Bachchan penned a heartfelt birthday message for his childhood friend on his social media. Junior Bachchan has shared an unseen picture with Sikandar as he gives him the sweetest birthday shout out.
21666 reads Mumbai
Abhishek Bachchan, Sikandar KherAbhishek Bachchan’s heartwarming birthday wish for his 'little baby' Sikandar Kher makes the latter emotional
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As Sikandar Kher is celebrating his 40th birthday today, the actor has been receiving warm birthday messages from his friends. While he must have been getting heartfelt birthday wishes from every nook and cranny, the most heart-warming came from Abhishek Bachchan. On his birthday, his childhood friend Abhishek has penned a beautiful message for his ‘baby brother.’ The Dostana actor shared an unseen throwback picture with Sikandar, writing, “Little baby is getting old!!! Happy Birthday @sikandarkher I can’t believe you’ve turned 40!! You will always remain my baby brother.”

Abhishek Bachchan further wrote, “The bond we share is a gift that I cherish immensely. You’re mad, crazy, irritating, disgusting, messy and I love you for all that. But, you are also the most genuine, loving, caring, funny and sweetest person. We’ve made 40 great years of memories to last us a lifetime and I know there’s a lifetime of memories to be made that lie ahead. Be safe, be well, be happy and always be you!!! I wish we could have been together today to celebrate but you are away working and that’s the best gift ever. Work hard, stay you and lots of love my baby brother. #aajsikukabuddayhai.”

Junior Bachchan’s message is winning hearts on the internet. Interestingly, the birthday boy was quick to take a note of it as he responded to him saying, “AB! I wanted to say rulayega kya pagle but the tear ducts are taking a break...I love you and always will... here's to many more memories...PS: Have cleaned out the messiness.. but the other things still stand.”

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Little baby is getting old!!! Happy Birthday @sikandarkher I can’t believe you’ve turned 40!! You will always remain my baby brother. The bond we share is a gift that I cherish immensely. You’re mad, crazy, irritating, disgusting, messy and I love you for all that. But, you are also the most genuine, loving, caring, funny and sweetest person. We’ve made 40 great years of memories to last us a lifetime and I know there’s a lifetime of memories to be made that lie ahead. Be safe, be well, be happy and always be you!!! I wish we could have been together today to celebrate but you are away working and that’s the best gift ever. Work hard, stay you and lots of love my baby brother. #aajsikukabuddayhai

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

On a related note, a host of bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher, Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bipashu Basu, Sidharth Malhotra, Preity G Zinta and Sushmita Sen among others wished Sikandar on his birthday.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: Sikandar Kher OPENS UP on playing Daulat in Aarya, working with Sushmita Sen, Season 2 of it & more

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

You may like these
Abhishek Bachchan shows his fiercest avatar as Bittu from Ludo, Farah Khan says she loves his 'alter ego'
Abhishek Bachchan quashes reports of dad Amitabh Bachchan getting hospitalized; Says 'Must be his duplicate'
PHOTO: Abhishek Bachchan wears a face mask & shield as he steps out of his house; Urges everyone to stay safe
Ludo Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan starrer paves way for hilarious memes that will crack you up
Abhishek Bachchan wishes dad 'the OG' Amitabh Bachchan on 78th birthday as he shares Big B's childhood pic
THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed how she reacted when she was called Mrs Bachchan for the first time

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement