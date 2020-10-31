Abhishek Bachchan’s heartwarming birthday wish for his 'little baby' Sikandar Kher makes the latter emotional

On the occasion of Sikandar Kher’s 40th birthday, Abhishek Bachchan penned a heartfelt birthday message for his childhood friend on his social media. Junior Bachchan has shared an unseen picture with Sikandar as he gives him the sweetest birthday shout out.

As Sikandar Kher is celebrating his 40th birthday today, the actor has been receiving warm birthday messages from his friends. While he must have been getting heartfelt birthday wishes from every nook and cranny, the most heart-warming came from Abhishek Bachchan. On his birthday, his childhood friend Abhishek has penned a beautiful message for his ‘baby brother.’ The Dostana actor shared an unseen throwback picture with Sikandar, writing, “Little baby is getting old!!! Happy Birthday @sikandarkher I can’t believe you’ve turned 40!! You will always remain my baby brother.”

Abhishek Bachchan further wrote, “The bond we share is a gift that I cherish immensely. You’re mad, crazy, irritating, disgusting, messy and I love you for all that. But, you are also the most genuine, loving, caring, funny and sweetest person. We’ve made 40 great years of memories to last us a lifetime and I know there’s a lifetime of memories to be made that lie ahead. Be safe, be well, be happy and always be you!!! I wish we could have been together today to celebrate but you are away working and that’s the best gift ever. Work hard, stay you and lots of love my baby brother. #aajsikukabuddayhai.”

Junior Bachchan’s message is winning hearts on the internet. Interestingly, the birthday boy was quick to take a note of it as he responded to him saying, “AB! I wanted to say rulayega kya pagle but the tear ducts are taking a break...I love you and always will... here's to many more memories...PS: Have cleaned out the messiness.. but the other things still stand.”

On a related note, a host of bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher, Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bipashu Basu, , Preity G Zinta and Sushmita Sen among others wished Sikandar on his birthday.

