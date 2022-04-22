Abhishek Bachchan’s new PIC in Dasvi avatar gets reactions from niece Navya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is quite active on social media. In his 2-decades-long career, Abhishek has showcased his acting mettle on the silver screen several times now. But apart from his acting prowess, the actor is a fan-favourite because of his sense of humour, quick wit, and his gift of the gab. Last night, he gave his many followers a glimpse of the same as he posted a picture of himself in his Dasvi avatar. His niece Navya Naveli Nanda and Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to his post.

Taking to his Instagram space, Abhishek shared a picture where he can be seen dressed as his character, Ganga Ram Chaudhary from his recently released film Dasvi. He plays a Haryanvi chief minister of a fictional state Harit Pradesh. Junior B stared intensely as he held his phone in his hands. Sharing this photo, Abhishek captioned the post, “My face when they say, "Your Haryanvi accent is so sexy!"

As soon as he shared the picture, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments. Among others Abhishek’s father Amitabh Bachchan, and his niece, Navya Naveli Nanda also commented on his post. Navya’s comment on his post read, “

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s post:

Talking about the film, Dasvi is backed by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota. It opted for director OTT release and will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022. Apart from Abhishek, the film also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in key roles.

